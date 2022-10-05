Maha: Christian priest, woman employee of bar among three held for grabbing property of dead man

Left Menu

Police have arrested a Christian priest, a woman who worked at a bar, and one more person from Thane city of Maharashtra on the charge of grabbing a property worth Rs 19.70 crore of a deceased man by creating his fake marriage certificate, an official said on Wednesday.The accused were identified as Anjali Agarwal 30, Thomas Ramul Godpawar 50 and Mahesh Katkar 37, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-10-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 18:08 IST
Police have arrested a Christian priest, a woman who worked at a bar, and one more person from Thane city of Maharashtra on the charge of grabbing a property worth Rs 19.70 crore of a deceased man by creating his fake marriage certificate, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Anjali Agarwal (30), Thomas Ramul Godpawar (50) and Mahesh Katkar (37), he said. Agarwal, who worked in a bar, fell in love with one of the customers aged 35. The latter used to frequently visit the bar. But after his death in November 2021, Agarwal, with the help of the other two accused, created a fake marriage certificate and grabbed his property at Kavesar in Thane city, worth Rs 19.70 crore, senior inspector Maloji Shinde of the property cell of crime branch said.

After their alleged irregularity came to light, the deceased man's mother lodged a complaint at Naupada police station, based on which the trio was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complaint said that the accused grabbed his property by showing the fake marriage certificate, he said.

The accused were presented before a local court, which remanded them in police custody till October 7.

