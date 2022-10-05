Left Menu

Delivery rider arrested for lying about being robbed in Delhi

A 24-year-old delivery rider was arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy about being robbed in south Delhis Neb Sarai, police said on Wednesday. When questioned, Mohit confessed that there was no robbery, Chowdhary said. The delivery rider said he delivered a phone to a person at Neb Sarai and was paid Rs 30,030 in cash.

A 24-year-old delivery rider was arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy about being robbed in south Delhi's Neb Sarai, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Chhattarpur resident Mohit, they said. On Sunday, the police received information regarding a robbery. When they reached the spot and met the complainant, he said he was standing near Forest Lane when four persons on two bikes held him at gunpoint and robbed him of Rs 31,000 in cash, a senior officer said.

During investigations, the police visited the spot and collected CCTV footage, which revealed that only the complainant was present at the spot at the time of the alleged incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said. When questioned, Mohit confessed that there was no robbery, Chowdhary said. The delivery rider said he delivered a phone to a person at Neb Sarai and was paid Rs 30,030 in cash. Upon seeing the money, he got tempted and planned the scenario, Chowdhary said, adding that the cash had been recovered from his residence.

