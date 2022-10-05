Left Menu

Three persons die of electrocution in Odisha's Boudh

At least three persons of a family died of electrocution at their residence in Odishas Boudh district, about 200 km from here. The tragic incident took place at Jabalpur village on Wednesday when one of the deceased Sukanti Behera was hanging a wet cloth on a wire which accidentally came in contact with another live wire, police said.Her son and brother-in-law went to save her but they too were electrocuted to death.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-10-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 18:28 IST
Three persons die of electrocution in Odisha's Boudh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least three persons of a family died of electrocution at their residence in Odisha's Boudh district, about 200 km from here. The tragic incident took place at Jabalpur village on Wednesday when one of the deceased Sukanti Behera was hanging a wet cloth on a wire which accidentally came in contact with another live wire, police said.

Her son and brother-in-law went to save her but they too were electrocuted to death. Neighbours rushed to their house after hearing their cries for help and switched off the power supply. All three were declared dead at the Puruna Katak hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway
4
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022