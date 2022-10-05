Three persons die of electrocution in Odisha's Boudh

At least three persons of a family died of electrocution at their residence in Odisha's Boudh district, about 200 km from here. The tragic incident took place at Jabalpur village on Wednesday when one of the deceased Sukanti Behera was hanging a wet cloth on a wire which accidentally came in contact with another live wire, police said.

Her son and brother-in-law went to save her but they too were electrocuted to death. Neighbours rushed to their house after hearing their cries for help and switched off the power supply. All three were declared dead at the Puruna Katak hospital.

