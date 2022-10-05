UP: Two minor sisters killed in accident in Maharajganj
- Country:
- India
Two minor girls were killed after being run over by a speeding car in Bashiya Bujurg village here on Wednesday, police said.
Sisters Anshika Jaiswal (9) and Shalu Jaiswal (12) were run over when they were returning from the market, Deputy SP (Sadar) Ajai Singh Chauhan said.
They died on the spot, the police said. The driver, Vijay Choudhary, a resident of Hathiyagarh in the district, was caught and thrashed by local residents before being handed over to the police.
The car has been seized, Chauhan said, adding that the bodies of the deceased had been sent for post mortem.
