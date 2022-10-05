Left Menu

Mumbai: Body of woman found stuffed in gunny bag recovered from nullah; murder suspected

The body of a woman, found stuffed inside a gunny bag, was recovered from a nullah in Kurla area here on Wednesday morning, a police official said. The gunny bag stuffed with the body was found thrown into the nullah located in Bunter Bhavan area of Kurla East, he said.The hands and legs of the woman, aged around 25 years, were tied wth a rope.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-10-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 19:11 IST
Mumbai: Body of woman found stuffed in gunny bag recovered from nullah; murder suspected
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a woman, found stuffed inside a gunny bag, was recovered from a nullah in Kurla area here on Wednesday morning, a police official said. The gunny bag stuffed with the body was found thrown into the nullah located in Bunter Bhavan area of Kurla East, he said.

''The hands and legs of the woman, aged around 25 years, were tied wth a rope. It indicates that she was murdered before being thrown into the nullah,'' the official of Nehru Nagar police station said.

The body was found after a passersby noticed it. He immediately informed the local police, he said, adding that information about the missing or kidnapped women from the nearby areas is being collected to establish the identity of the victim. A case was registered in this connection and investigation is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway
4
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022