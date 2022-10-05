Russia says it expelled Lithuanian diplomat in retaliatory move
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that it had expelled a Lithuanian diplomat in a retaliatory move.
In a statement posted on its website, the ministry said that it "reserves the right to take additional measures" in response to what it called Lithuania's "unfriendly steps".
European and other Western countries have expelled hundreds of Russian diplomats since Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, many of them for alleged spying, and Russia has responded in kind.
