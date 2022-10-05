Left Menu

Russia says it expelled Lithuanian diplomat in retaliatory move

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-10-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 19:11 IST
Russia says it expelled Lithuanian diplomat in retaliatory move
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that it had expelled a Lithuanian diplomat in a retaliatory move.

In a statement posted on its website, the ministry said that it "reserves the right to take additional measures" in response to what it called Lithuania's "unfriendly steps".

European and other Western countries have expelled hundreds of Russian diplomats since Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, many of them for alleged spying, and Russia has responded in kind.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway
4
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022