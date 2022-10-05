Youth sent to judicial custody for murdering woman

A youth was sent to judicial custody for allegedly stabbing a 32-year-old woman with a knife, police said on Wednesday. The victim ran a kiosk at Sheetla Mata Road and is being treated at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday night at around 8.30 pm near Sheetla Mata Road, Sector-12A.

Gurdayal Singh, who runs a food stall near the kiosk of the woman filed a complaint to the police and said the woman identified as Pooja was standing with her children at her kiosk when a youth named Chanchal came there.

''Chanchal suddenly started beating up Pooja and soon after he took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Pooja in her stomach. The accused managed to escape from the spot and we rushed Pooja to hospital. He used to work at the kiosk of Pooja earlier and now he stabbed her,'' he said in his complaint.

With the help of nearby people, the woman was rushed to civil hospital, sector 10 A from where she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjungh hospital due to her critical condition late Monday night. She is being treated there, said police.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused under sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sector 14 police station and police nabbed the accused. ''The accused has been arrested today. He was produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody,'' said sub inspector Kartar Singh, the investigating officer.

