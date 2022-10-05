Heroin, 50 rounds of ammunition seized in Amritsar

Fifty rounds of 9 mm pistol and more than two kg heroin were recovered by the BSF near the India-Pakistan border on Wednesday.

In a statement here, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops heard some sound near the border area falling in Bharopal village in the early hours of Wednesday.

During a search operation, the BSF troops recovered four packets of heroin totalling 2.060 kg wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, it said.

In one of the packets, 50 rounds of 9 mm pistol were also recovered.

