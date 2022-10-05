Mumbai: Caller threatens to blow up Reliance Hospital & 'Antilia', issues life threats to Mukesh Ambani, kin

The Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital here received two calls on Wednesday, in which the unidentified caller threatened to blow it up along with Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia', besides issuing life threats to the industrialist and his family members, officials said.

The person called up the landline number of the Reliance Foundation Hospital, located at Girgaon in south Mumbai, first at 12.57 pm and then at 5.04 pm from an unknown number, a police official said. A spokesperson of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) said the caller threatened to blow up the Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and issued life threats to Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and two sons Akash and Anant. ''The caller also threatened to blow up 'Antilia'. A police complaint has been lodged and we are providing all necessary details to the police to facilitate the investigation,'' the spokesperson said. The police official said, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the D B Marg police station against the unidentified person and an investigation is on into the matter, he added.

In August this year, a jeweller was arrested after he allegedly called up the hospital and threatened to kill Mukesh Ambani and his family members.

In February 2021, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) laden with explosives was found near Ambani's south Mumbai residence 'Antilia'.

Later, some people, including the then police officer Sachin Waze, were arrested in connection with the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)