Left Menu

Display of swords during Durga Doud: Action sought

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 05-10-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 19:56 IST
Display of swords during Durga Doud: Action sought
  • Country:
  • India

Representatives of various progressive organisations on Wednesday met Udupi district superintendent of police Akshay Machindra Hakay, demanding that the police register a case against the display of swords during the ‘Durga Doud’ procession in Udupi on October 2.

The procession, organised by the Hindu Jagarana Vedike, had stoked a controversy with a few participants displaying swords.

The delegation, in its memorandum to the SP, pointed out how speakers at the event Srikanth Shetty and Kajal Hindustani delivered provocative speeches aimed at disrupting peace and demanded legal action against them. Dalit Sangharsha Samithi’s district convenor Sunder Master, Amrith Shenoy of ‘Sahabalve,’ Association for protection of civil rights (APCR) district convenor Hussain Kodibengre were part of the delegation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway
4
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022