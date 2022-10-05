Display of swords during Durga Doud: Action sought

Representatives of various progressive organisations on Wednesday met Udupi district superintendent of police Akshay Machindra Hakay, demanding that the police register a case against the display of swords during the ‘Durga Doud’ procession in Udupi on October 2.

The procession, organised by the Hindu Jagarana Vedike, had stoked a controversy with a few participants displaying swords.

The delegation, in its memorandum to the SP, pointed out how speakers at the event Srikanth Shetty and Kajal Hindustani delivered provocative speeches aimed at disrupting peace and demanded legal action against them. Dalit Sangharsha Samithi’s district convenor Sunder Master, Amrith Shenoy of ‘Sahabalve,’ Association for protection of civil rights (APCR) district convenor Hussain Kodibengre were part of the delegation.

