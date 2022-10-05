FedEx Express pilots, management file for mediation

FedEx Express pilots and management jointly filed for federal mediation with the National Mediation Board for assistance with contract negotiations that began in May 2021, the Air Line Pilots Association said Wednesday.

The pilots union said the filing is necessary to seek expedited mediation under the Railway Labor Act. More than 100 off-duty FedEx pilots held an informational picket in New York last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)