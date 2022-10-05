Putin decree asserts Russian control over Ukrainian nuclear plant
Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 20:15 IST
President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Wednesday ordering the Russian government to take control of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and make it "federal property".
The plant, the biggest in Europe, is controlled by Russian troops but has been operated until now by Ukrainian staff. Its proximity to the frontline of fighting has raised international fears of a nuclear disaster.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Zaporizhzhia
- Europe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine marches farther into liberated lands, separatist calls for urgent referendum
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine marches farther into liberated lands, separatist calls for urgent referendum
Taiwan 'proud' of its efforts to help Ukraine, says President Tsai
Crop damage caused in Ukraine war may increase global carbon emissions, food costs: Research
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now