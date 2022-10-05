Putin decree asserts Russian control over Ukrainian nuclear plant

President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Wednesday ordering the Russian government to take control of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and make it "federal property".

The plant, the biggest in Europe, is controlled by Russian troops but has been operated until now by Ukrainian staff. Its proximity to the frontline of fighting has raised international fears of a nuclear disaster.

