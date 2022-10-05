Left Menu

WHO issues medical product alert on four cough syrups made by India's Maiden Pharmaceuticals

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 20:40 IST
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday issued a medical product alert on four cough and cold syrups made by India's Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd, potentially linking it to acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children in Gambia.

WHO said it was conducting further investigation with the company and regulatory authorities in India.

Maiden Pharmaceuticals did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

