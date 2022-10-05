Curtains down on Durga puja festivities in Bangladesh

The ten-day Durga Puja festivities in Bangladesh concluded on Wednesday with the immersion of idols on the auspicious ‘Vijaydashami’ at various river ghats across the country as Prime Minister Minister Sheikh Hasina wished peace and prosperity to all citizens, including the Hindus. The festival is a celebration of the triumph of good over evil. According to tradition, women participate in the traditional 'Sindur Khela' (smearing vermilion on each other’s faces) and offer sweets and prayers to the Goddess before bidding her farewell for the year.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Hasina said the Durga Puja signifies the destruction of evil forces. “Destruction of evil forces and worship of truth and beauty are the main motives of Sharadiya Durgotsob. On the occasion of Durga Puja, I wish peace, welfare and prosperity to all citizens, including Hindus,” she said. Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid echoed similar sentiments. “The country’s Hindu community has been celebrating the puja amid huge enthusiasm and festivity with different rituals since ancient times. Durga Puja is not only a religious festival, but also a social one,” he noted. The five-day festival began on October 1, with the incarnation (Bodhon) of the Goddess Durga, while the annual festival is also known as Sharadiya (autumnal) Durga Utsab, is the worship of ''Shakti'' (divine force) embodied in the Goddess Durga. Authorities earlier ordered a stringent security through the deployment of police officers, elite anti-crime Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and plainclothesmen to prevent the recurrence of the violence that marred the celebrations last year. At least six people were killed and hundreds injured in communal violence and mayhem that took place during the Durga Puja celebrations in Bangladesh last year. Hindus constitute around 10 per cent of the Muslim-majority Bangladesh's 169 million population.

