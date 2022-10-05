Left Menu

Two men arrested from Kochi with hashish oil worth Rs 50 lakh

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 05-10-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 21:15 IST
Two men arrested from Kochi with hashish oil worth Rs 50 lakh
Two men were arrested near a North railway station here on Wednesday with alleged possession of hashish oil worth Rs 50 lakh, police said.

The arrested were identified as Ernakulam residents Sujil (23) and Anzil (23) and 2.6 kg of contraband was seized from them.

Police said the accused sourced the hashish oil from Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh.

The money transactions were carried out through Google Pay and then the contraband was brought here by train, police said.

The arrest was made based on a tip off received by Kochi city police commissioner C Nagaraju.

