Will consider Kerala govt proposal for World Peace Conference: Nobel Peace Centre

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-10-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 21:19 IST
Norway-based Nobel Peace Center, which awards the Nobel Peace Prize, on Wednesday said it will seriously consider the Kerala government's proposal for convening a World Peace Conference.

In a meeting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is on a Europe tour with some of his cabinet colleagues, Nobel Peace Center Executive Director Kjersti Fløgstad said the state government's proposal for such a conference would be given serious thought, according to a statement issued by the CMO.

The statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that Vijayan, in the meeting, expressed interest in organising such a conference in collaboration with the Nobel Peace Centre.

The Kerala government in its previous budget had announced that a World Peace Conference would be organized.

In the meeting, Fløgstad said it was gratifying to see such a proposal from a state government and once the same is received through official channels, discussions would be held on it, the statement quoted him as saying.

