UK, EU to hold talks over N. Ireland Protocol this week -Coveney
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday that Britain and the European Union had agreed to engage in talks over resolving issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol this week.
"Both sides have agreed to engage this week, this is a very welcome change of course that the British government is engaging now seriously," he told reporters.
