5 killed by speeding truck in J'khand; locals protest

Five people, including two women and a child, were crushed to death by a speeding truck in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Wednesday, while three others suffered serious injuries, a police officer said.

Four of the deceased are members of one family, he said.

All eight of them were waiting to hire a vehicle on Ramgarh-Patratu state highway near Hehal village, some 10 km from Ramgarh town, when the coal-laden truck mowed them down around 4 pm, the officer said.

Two women and a child were among the five people who were killed on the spot, said Birendra Kumar Chaudhary, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Patratu.

The truck driver fled the spot leaving behind his vehicle.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Ramgarh, the SDPO said, adding that the truck has been seized.

Irked over the incident, hundreds of local people blocked the busy four-lane highway, seeking action against the truck driver. The agitators said that the site of accident was close to a Durga puja pandal, and the incident could have claimed many more lives.

They also demanded action against the local administration, pointing out that “authorities should not have allowed the coal-laden truck to ply that stretch owing to the festivities''.

The protesters asserted that they would not lift the blockade till the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police reach the spot. Md Javed Hussain, the sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Ramgarh, said a team of police officers has been deployed at the site to maintain law and order.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, meanwhile, condoled the death of five people.

''The premature death of five people after being hit by an uncontrolled truck at Hehal in Ramgarh is extremely painful. May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members. Three people injured in the accident are being treated under the supervision of the district administration,'' Soren tweeted.

