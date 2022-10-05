Left Menu

Two injured after being attacked by robbers in Delhi's Ashok Vihar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 21:51 IST
Two injured after being attacked by robbers in Delhi's Ashok Vihar
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were injured on Wednesday when four suspects attacked them during a robbery bid in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area, police said.

Based on the information, police reached the spot and the injured were shifted to the hospital, they said.

Inquiry revealed that the two men left their office and when they reached near Prembari Pul, four people standing there on the roadside tried to rob them, a senior police officer said.

When the victims resisted, the accused injured them with knife and robbed one mobile phone, Rs 3,000 cash and fled away, the officer said.

Two accused identified as Ashutosh (18) and Satish (22), both residents of SS Nagar, have been arrested, the officer said.

The mobile phone and some cash have also been recovered. Both accused are drug addicts and committed robbery to fund their addiction, they said.

Efforts are being made to trace the remaining accused, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway
4
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022