Kuwait forms cabinet with new oil minister, finance minister re-appointed

Kuwait appointed a new cabinet on Wednesday, naming Hussein Ismail as oil minister to replace Mohammed Al-Fares and reappointing finance minister Abdul Wahab al-Rasheed.

The Gulf Arab state also named a new defence minister, Sheikh Abdullah Ali al-Salem al-Sabah, to the cabinet announced in a decree carried on state media channels.

The outgoing government had resigned following parliamentary elections last month in the Gulf OPEC oil producer.

