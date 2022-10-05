Left Menu

5 injured in lightning strike in UP's Kaushambi

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 05-10-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 23:10 IST
Five people, including four women, sustained injuries after being struck by lightning during heavy rains here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Barauli village under Paschim Sharira Police Station area of the district, they said.

Station House Officer Bhavani Singh said a youth and four women were seriously injured. They have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

