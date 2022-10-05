Left Menu

Over 200 RAS officers transferred in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-10-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 23:38 IST
In a major administrative reshuffle, 201 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers were transferred in the state on Wednesday.

The department of personnel issued the transfer list which included several sub divisional officers.

Lalaram Gugarwal, member of board of revenue Ajmer, was made special assistant to the industry minister while Rajendra Kumar Verma, registrar of Rajasthan civil services appellate authority, was posted as additional director of social justice and empowerment department.

Bal Mukund Asawa, secretary UIT Udaipur, was made the additional commissioner (administration) in the excise department in Udaipur.

