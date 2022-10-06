Ukraine liberated three more settlements in Kherson region Wednesday -Zelenskiy

Ukrainian forces liberated three more settlements in the southern Kherson region on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a late-night video address.

Zelenskiy named the three as Novovoskresenske, Novohryhorivka and Petropavlivka, which all lie to the north east of the city of Kherson.

