Ukraine liberated three more settlements in Kherson region Wednesday -Zelenskiy
Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2022 01:22 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 01:22 IST
Ukrainian forces liberated three more settlements in the southern Kherson region on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a late-night video address.
Zelenskiy named the three as Novovoskresenske, Novohryhorivka and Petropavlivka, which all lie to the north east of the city of Kherson.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Kherson
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- north east
