U.S. plans to ease some Venezuela sanctions to allow Chevron to pump oil - WSJ

The United States is preparing to ease some sanctions on Venezuela to allow Chevron Corp to resume pumping oil there, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the proposal.

In exchange for the sanctions relief, the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro would resume talks with the country's opposition to discuss conditions needed to hold free and fair presidential elections in 2024, according to the proposals cited by the newspaper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)