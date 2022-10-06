Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Russia wants secret U.N. vote on move to condemn 'annexation' of Ukraine regions

Russia is lobbying for a secret ballot instead of a public vote when the 193-member U.N. General Assembly next week considers whether to condemn Moscow's move to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine after staging what it called referendums. Ukraine and allies have denounced the votes in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as illegal and coercive. A Western-drafted U.N. General Assembly resolution would condemn Russia's "illegal so-called referenda" and the "attempted illegal annexation" of the areas where voting occurred.

Three in four Americans say U.S. should support Ukraine despite Russian threats: Reuters/Ipsos poll

Nearly three-quarters of Americans say that the United States should continue to support Ukraine, despite Russian threats that it could use nuclear weapons to protect its territory, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Wednesday. The polling suggested continuing backing for President Joe Biden's provision of weapons systems, training and other military assistance for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government, despite concerns that the war might escalate if Ukraine is provided longer-range weapons that could hit Russia.

North Korea fires ballistic missiles after condemning U.S. carrier deployment

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missile toward its east coast on Thursday in the direction of Japan, following joint South Korean and U.S. missile drills and the return of a U.S. aircraft carrier to the region in response to the North's recent missile tests. The missile launch was the sixth in 12 days and the first since North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile (IRBM) over Japan on Tuesday.

Russian bodies, shattered vehicles mark Moscow's loss of Ukrainian town

The bodies of two Russian soldiers lay bloating in trees on opposite sides of the road, close to the blasted hulks of the cars and the van in which Ukrainian army officers said the dead men’s unit was retreating into the eastern town of Lyman. Unaware that their forces already had withdrawn from the key rail junction, the Russians last weekend drove into an ambush by Ukrainian special forces, their flight and lives ended by a storm of gunfire, the officers said.

UK's Truss seeks to rebuild her authority at fractious party conference

Prime Minister Liz Truss sought on Wednesday to restore her authority following a chaotic first month in power, urging her Conservative Party to trust her to secure economic growth and steer Britain through "stormy days" ahead. Addressing Conservative lawmakers and members at an annual conference beset by internal bickering and policy confusion, Truss looked to reassure her party, the public and investors that her plan was the right way to transform Britain.

Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry"

Scientists Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and Barry Sharpless won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday for discovering reactions that let molecules snap together to create new compounds and that offer insight into cell biology. The field of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry has been harnessed to improve the targeting of cancer pharmaceuticals now being tested in clinical trials, along with a host of health, agricultural and industrial applications.

Ukraine recovers more territory in region Russia claims to have annexed

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces have retaken more settlements in Kherson, one of the partially Russian-occupied southern regions that Moscow claims to have annexed. With Russian forces retreating from front lines in the south and east, Zelenskiy said in a late-night video address on Wednesday that Novovoskresenske, Novohryhorivka and Petropavlivka to the north east of Kherson city had been "liberated".

South Korea, U.S. fire missiles to protest 'reckless' North Korean test

South Korea and the U.S. military conducted rare missile drills and an American supercarrier repositioned east of North Korea after Pyongyang flew a missile over Japan, one of the allies' sharpest responses since 2017 to a North Korean weapon test. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that nuclear-armed North Korea risked further condemnation and isolation if it continued its "provocations."

Sydney set to smash rainfall records as Australia braces for more floods

Sydney is set to record its wettest year in 164 years as authorities braced for major floods in Australia's east, with more heavy downpours expected to fall over the next three days.

By Thursday morning, Sydney had received 2,157 mm (85 inches) of rains for the year, just shy of the record 2,194 mm set in 1950, official data showed.

Exclusive-Venezuela's opposition seeks U.S. consultations on Chevron license

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido asked the United States for details of Chevron Corp's expanded license request to operate in the South American country, according to a letter sent to a senior U.S. official on Monday that also asked to be consulted before any U.S. decisions. Guaido's team is concerned an agreement between Chevron and Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA underlying the license request would not be legal under Venezuelan law, according to people familiar with the matter. Guaido's envoys are expected to meet this month with U.S. officials in Washington and lay out those reservations.

