Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. seeks input on climate law's $270 billion in tax breaks

The U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday it is seeking public input on how to implement $270 billion in new federal tax breaks for electric vehicles, clean manufacturing, and energy efficiency. The Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in August contained incentives designed to help meet his administration's goals of halving U.S. carbon emissions by 2030 and getting to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Alec Baldwin 'Rust' settlement has no impact on possible criminal charges -DA

A New Mexico prosecutor on Wednesday said a settlement between actor Alec Baldwin and the family of the cinematographer he shot during filming of the Western "Rust" in 2021 had no impact on her eventual decision whether to file criminal charges in the case. "If the facts and evidence warrant criminal charges under New Mexico law then charges will be brought. No one is above the law," the office of New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement on the proposed settlement of the civil suit brought by the Hutchins family.

Florida beachfront paradise shattered by Hurricane Ian

Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian hammered southwest Florida, once tony Fort Myers Beach is a nearly deserted disaster zone where destroyed beach houses now mar the postcard views that made this stretch of the Gulf Coast famous. The town on Estero Island facing the Gulf of Mexico was one of the communities hit hardest by the Category 4 hurricane, which killed more than 100 people in the state when it struck last week.

U.S. appeals court sends DACA case back to lower court to consider new rules

A federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday that a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation was unlawful, but said current enrollees could renew their status and sent the case back to a lower court to consider a new Biden administration regulation. A panel of three judges from the conservative-leaning 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court's ruling against the program, called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), but remanded the case in light of a new regulation issued in August.

Factbox-Nearly 270,000 homes without power in Florida post Hurricane Ian

Close to 270,000 homes and businesses still lacked power in Florida on Wednesday, almost a week after Hurricane Ian crashed across the state. U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Florida and pledge support to help the state recover from the hurricane.

California sheriff believes suspect in family's abduction had accomplice

A suspect in custody in central California in the kidnapping of four family members who remained missing may have had an accomplice, police said on Wednesday as relatives pleaded for anyone with information about the abduction to come forward.

Authorities in Merced County were attempting to speak with the hospitalized suspect, Jesus Manuel Salgado, to determine whether another person was involved, Sheriff Vernon Warnke said during a news conference on Wednesday morning.

Biden, Florida's DeSantis work 'hand-in-glove' on Hurricane Ian recovery

U.S. President Joe Biden met with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday to assess the devastation from Hurricane Ian, and stressed the need for a united federal and state effort for the lengthy recovery ahead. Biden, a Democrat, and DeSantis, his potential Republican presidential rival, have clashed over multiple issues including COVID-19 vaccines, abortion and LGBT rights.

U.S. court allows Justice Dept to fast-track appeal in Trump case

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday agreed to fast-track a legal challenge to a third-party review of most of the records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's home, after prosecutors complained the process is hampering their investigation. The decision by the Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit represented a small victory for the Justice Department, which had sought an expedited appeal, and a blow to Trump, who had tried to slow-walk the litigation.

FBI says U.S. murders rose in 2021, but data is incomplete

The number of murders reported in the United States rose last year, the FBI said on Wednesday, but it warned that a change in its data collection methods meant that its tally excluded the nation's two largest cities, New York and Los Angeles. The bureau said its data suggested the number of murders reported in the United States rose by 4.3% since 2020, with the vast majority of those homicides committed using some type of firearm.

Mexico to file new gun trafficking lawsuit in U.S., foreign minister says

Mexico will file a new lawsuit in the United States seeking responsibility for cross-border gun flows after a U.S. judge last week dismissed a separate $10 billion lawsuit against U.S. gun manufacturers, Mexico's foreign minister said on Wednesday. The lawsuit will be filed in Arizona, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said during a speech before Mexico's Senate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)