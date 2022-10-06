Left Menu

U.S. says working on legal response after court deems immigration policy illegal

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2022 05:39 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 05:39 IST
U.S. says working on legal response after court deems immigration policy illegal

The United States is reviewing a federal appeals court's decision made on Wednesday that a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation was unlawful, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

"I am deeply disappointed by today’s DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) ruling and the ongoing uncertainty it creates for families and communities across the country," he said in a statement.

"We are currently reviewing the court’s decision and will work with the Department of Justice on an appropriate legal response."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022