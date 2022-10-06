Left Menu

Latest Ecuador prison riot leaves at least 11 injured

A prison riot in Ecuador's coastal city of Guayaquil on Wednesday has left at least 11 inmates and police officers injured, the SNAI prison authority said in a preliminary report, just days after a deadly riot at another jail. Violence plagues Ecuador's prison system, with eight major clashes leaving 373 dead since February last year, SNAI data showed.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2022 07:52 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 07:52 IST
Latest Ecuador prison riot leaves at least 11 injured

A prison riot in Ecuador's coastal city of Guayaquil on Wednesday has left at least 11 inmates and police officers injured, the SNAI prison authority said in a preliminary report, just days after a deadly riot at another jail.

Violence plagues Ecuador's prison system, with eight major clashes leaving 373 dead since February last year, SNAI data showed. The most recent deadly riot, at a prison in the city of Latacunga on Monday, saw at least 16 prisoners killed.

Police remain within Guayaquil's Penitenciaria prison "restablishing order", SNAI said on Twitter. "The official report from authorities shows six prisoners and five police officers have been injured," it said, adding that the prison itself also sustained damage.

The officers were wounded by firearms while trying to restore order, police said. The same prison was the scene of one of Ecuador's worst prison riots which left 122 prisoners dead in September 2021.

The government attributes the violence to gangs fighting over territory and drug-trafficking routes. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has said Ecuador's prison system suffers from state abandonment, inconsistent policy and poor living conditions.

The prisons house some 33,500 inmates and exceed maximum capacity by 11.3%, official figures showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022