Shelling of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia causes fires, injuries -official

Overnight shelling in Ukraine's city of Zaporizhzhia has damaged or destroyed several residential buildings, causing fires and injuries, regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said early on Thursday.

"As a result of the enemy attacks, fires broke out in the city," Starukh wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "There are possible casualties. Rescuers are already pulling people out from under the rubble." (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

