Two held in UP for using forged documents to participate in Agniveer recruitment test

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-10-2022 09:18 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 09:18 IST
Two men have been arrested for allegedly using forged documents to participate in the Agniveer Army recruitment test here, police said on Thursday.

The two, Kamal Singh and Mehkar Singh, were arrested on Wednesday evening near the recruitment rally, they said With the help of army intelligence unit, police arrested two people and recovered forged documents from them, police said, adding a detailed probe is on into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

