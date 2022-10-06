Left Menu

Kidnapped California family, including baby, found dead

PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 06-10-2022 09:31 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 09:30 IST
Kidnapped California family, including baby, found dead
  • Country:
  • United States

The sheriff of Merced County in California says a baby girl and three other family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint have been found dead.

Sheriff Vern Warnke announced Wednesday that the bodies were found in a Merced County orchard and told reporters: "Our worst fears have been confirmed." The announcement came after authorities released surveillance video of a man kidnapping 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents and uncle from their business Monday in Merced in the San Joaquin Valley southeast of San Francisco.

Authorities earlier said the four were taken by a convicted robber who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings. The kidnapper made no ransom demands but the sheriff has said he believes it was a financially motivated crime.

