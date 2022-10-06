Kidnapped California family, including baby, found dead
- Country:
- United States
The sheriff of Merced County in California says a baby girl and three other family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint have been found dead.
Sheriff Vern Warnke announced Wednesday that the bodies were found in a Merced County orchard and told reporters: "Our worst fears have been confirmed." The announcement came after authorities released surveillance video of a man kidnapping 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents and uncle from their business Monday in Merced in the San Joaquin Valley southeast of San Francisco.
Authorities earlier said the four were taken by a convicted robber who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings. The kidnapper made no ransom demands but the sheriff has said he believes it was a financially motivated crime.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Merced County
- San Francisco
- Merced
- San Joaquin Valley
- Aroohi Dheri
- California
ALSO READ
China's Nio takes on BMW, Mercedes in home market with flexible battery plan
San Francisco sued by homeless demanding affordable housing
Air India to introduce 20 more weekly flights to Birmingham, London and San Francisco
Motor racing-Mercedes extends partnership with Petronas
Lawsuit demands San Francisco stop homeless camp sweeps