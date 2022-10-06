Left Menu

Four family members in California kidnapping case found dead, Sheriff says

Reuters | California | Updated: 06-10-2022 09:41 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 09:39 IST
Four family members in California kidnapping case found dead, Sheriff says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Four family members in California, including an 8-month-old girl, were found dead in a rural area after they were abducted in the city of Merced on Monday, authorities said in an update on the case.

"Tonight our worst fears have been confirmed. We found the four people from the kidnapping and they are in fact deceased," Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said in a video statement late on Wednesday.

The victims, including the 8-month-old girl Aroohi Dheri, were abducted along with her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27, her father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and the baby's uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022