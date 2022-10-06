Left Menu

Heroin worth Rs 80 crore seized at Mumbai airport

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2022 09:46 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 09:45 IST
Heroin worth Rs 80 crore seized at Mumbai airport
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 16 kg of heroin valued at more than Rs 80 crore at the Mumbai airport, an official said on Thursday.

A passenger was intercepted on Wednesday on the basis of a tip-off and the search of his luggage led to the discovery of contraband.

The heroin was concealed in a cavity created inside a trolley bag, said the DRI official.

The man, a Kerala resident, was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further probe was on, he said.

