Sri Lanka says Japan agrees to help in its credit reconciliation process
Japan has agreed to assist Sri Lanka in its credit reconciliation process, the South Asian island nation said on Thursday.
Japan has also agreed to co-chair the summit on negotiations with the creditor countries, President Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament, a statement from his media division said.
