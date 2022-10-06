Left Menu

Sri Lanka says Japan agrees to help in its credit restructuring (not reconciliation) process

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 06-10-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 10:19 IST
Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Image Credit: ANI
  • Sri Lanka

Japan has agreed to assist Sri Lanka in its credit restructuring(not reconciliation) process, the South Asian island nation said on Thursday.

Japan has also agreed to co-chair the summit on negotiations with the creditor countries, President Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament, a statement from his media division said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

