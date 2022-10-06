Left Menu

Delhi: 58-year-old cop dies by suicide at residence in Punjabi Bagh

Family members of the deceased raised no suspicion, a senior police officer said.He was recently admitted to MGS Hospital due to chronic disease and other health issues and was on medical leave till October 3. He had joined back his duty on Tuesday, he said.The body has been shifted to the mortuary of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for further proceedings, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2022 11:23 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 11:23 IST
Delhi: 58-year-old cop dies by suicide at residence in Punjabi Bagh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi Police sub inspector (SI) allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Benny (58), a resident of Police Colony in Punjabi Bagh, they said, adding he was posted in the Outer district.

The police said the information about the incident was received at 8.50 pm on Wednesday.

The SI was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room and there was a slit on wrist of his left arm. Family members of the deceased raised no suspicion, a senior police officer said.

He was recently admitted to MGS Hospital due to chronic disease and other health issues and was on medical leave till October 3. He had joined back his duty on Tuesday, he said.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for further proceedings, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022