Threats to Mukesh Ambani's family: one held from Bihar
Mumbai Police has apprehended a man from Bihar in connection with anonymous calls threatening to target industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family, an official said on Thursday. The caller also issued threats to the industrialist and his family members, officials had said.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai Police has apprehended a man from Bihar in connection with anonymous calls threatening to target industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family, an official said on Thursday. A police team picked up a suspect from Darbhanga district around midnight and was bringing him back here, he said. Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital here had received two calls on Wednesday where the unidentified caller threatened to blow up the hospital along with Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai. The caller also issued threats to the industrialist and his family members, officials had said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bihar: Fire breaks out at Muzaffarpur hotel, 3 rescued
Bihar: JDU MLC Dinesh Singh detained at Patna airport, IT team interrogates him for 3 hrs
Bihar: 20 wagons of goods train derail, none injured
Miscreants fire in air in Bihar’s Begusarai, days after mass-shooting
BJP will form govt with full majority in Bihar after 2025 assembly elections: Amit Shah in Purnea.