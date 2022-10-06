Left Menu

Threats to Mukesh Ambani's family: one held from Bihar

Mumbai Police has apprehended a man from Bihar in connection with anonymous calls threatening to target industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family, an official said on Thursday. The caller also issued threats to the industrialist and his family members, officials had said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 12:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police has apprehended a man from Bihar in connection with anonymous calls threatening to target industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family, an official said on Thursday. A police team picked up a suspect from Darbhanga district around midnight and was bringing him back here, he said. Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital here had received two calls on Wednesday where the unidentified caller threatened to blow up the hospital along with Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai. The caller also issued threats to the industrialist and his family members, officials had said.

