U.S. believes Ukrainians behind killing of Dugina in Russia - NYT says

United States intelligence agencies believe parts of the Ukrainian government approved a car bomb attack near Moscow in August that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of a prominent Russian nationalist, the New York Times reported, citing unidentified officials.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-10-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 12:46 IST
Darya Dugina Image Credit: Wikipedia
United States intelligence agencies believe parts of the Ukrainian government approved a car bomb attack near Moscow in August that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of a prominent Russian nationalist, the New York Times reported, citing unidentified officials. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

The United States took no part in the attack on Dugina and was not aware of it ahead of time, the Times reported. American officials admonished Ukrainian officials over the assassination, the Times said. After the attack, Ukraine denied involvement in the killing while Russia's Federal Security Service accused Ukraine's secret services of being behind it.

The New York Times quoted a Ukrainian presidential advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak, as repeating the denial that Kyiv was behind the attack. Podolyak did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment on the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

