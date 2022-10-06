Left Menu

EU foreign ministers will discuss additional sanctions on Iran - top diplomat

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 06-10-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 12:46 IST
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Czech Republic

The European Union is considering slapping additional sanctions on Iran, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday, as rights groups say thousands have been arrested and hundreds injured in a crackdown by Iranian security forces.

EU foreign ministers will discuss further sanctions on Iran at their next meeting, Borrell told reporters in Prague.

