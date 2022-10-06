At least 20 people killed in mass shooting in Thailand - police

At least 20 people have been killed in a mass shooting in a northeastern province of Thailand, a police spokesperson said on Thursday.

"There are at least 20 dead but details were still coming in," Deputy Police spokesperson Archon Kraitong told Reuters.

Also Read: Daughter of Thailand's exiled ex-PM Thaksin leads opinion poll

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)