At least 20 people killed in mass shooting in Thailand - police
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 06-10-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 13:09 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
At least 20 people have been killed in a mass shooting in a northeastern province of Thailand, a police spokesperson said on Thursday.
"There are at least 20 dead but details were still coming in," Deputy Police spokesperson Archon Kraitong told Reuters.
Also Read: Daughter of Thailand's exiled ex-PM Thaksin leads opinion poll
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thailand
Advertisement