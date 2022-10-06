Left Menu

CAF constable dies by suicide in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 06-10-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 13:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A constable with the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) allegedly ended his life by shooting himself in the state's Naxalite-affected Bijapur district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at the camp of the CAF's 15th battalion around 11 pm on Wednesday, said an official.

Constable Sunil Kumar, the deceased, was a native of Madhya Pradesh. He allegedly shot himself in the head with his service rifle and died on the spot, the official said. The reason behind the act was being probed and a case of accidental death has been registered for now, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

