Elderly man killed in house collapse in UP’s Pratapgarh

An 82-year-old man was killed after his dilapidated kutcha house collapsed following heavy rains, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred in a village under Dileeppur Police station on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, they said.

The deceased was identified as Kallu Yadav, Station House Officer (SHO) Dharmendra Singh said.

The house was in a dilapidated condition and fell due to heavy rains, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said, adding the local administration has been intimated for further action.

