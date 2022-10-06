Left Menu

Elderly man killed in house collapse in UP’s Pratapgarh

PTI | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 06-10-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 13:24 IST
Elderly man killed in house collapse in UP’s Pratapgarh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An 82-year-old man was killed after his dilapidated kutcha house collapsed following heavy rains, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred in a village under Dileeppur Police station on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, they said.

The deceased was identified as Kallu Yadav, Station House Officer (SHO) Dharmendra Singh said.

The house was in a dilapidated condition and fell due to heavy rains, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said, adding the local administration has been intimated for further action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022