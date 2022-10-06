Left Menu

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 06-10-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 13:58 IST
Thai mass shooting deaths include 22 children, among 34 killed - police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The fatalities of a mass shooting in northeastern Thailand included 22 children among 34 killed overall, a local police official said on Thursday.

The official confirmed to Reuters the gunman killed his wife and child and hiimself during the incident and said at least 12 people were injured in addition to the 34 casualties.

Also Read: Thailand downgrades COVID-19 threat, lifts emergency decree

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

