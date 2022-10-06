Thai mass shooting deaths include 22 children, among 34 killed - police

The fatalities of a mass shooting in northeastern Thailand included 22 children among 34 killed overall, a local police official said on Thursday.

The official confirmed to Reuters the gunman killed his wife and child and hiimself during the incident and said at least 12 people were injured in addition to the 34 casualties.

