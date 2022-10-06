Left Menu

Jaishankar discusses bilateral cooperation with New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday called on New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during which the two leaders agreed on encouraging greater business collaboration and people-to-people exchanges.Jaishankar also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modis personal greetings to Ardern.

PTI | Auckland | Updated: 06-10-2022
EAM S Jaishankar Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday called on New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during which the two leaders agreed on encouraging greater business collaboration and people-to-people exchanges.

Jaishankar also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal greetings to Ardern. It is Jaishankar's first visit to New Zealand as the External Affairs Minister.

''Pleasure to call on Prime Minister @jacindaardern of New Zealand. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Discussed deepening our bilateral cooperation through focused engagement in areas of strength,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

''Agreed on encouraging greater business collaboration and people-to-people exchanges,'' he said.

Jaishankar will also join Prime Minister Ardern on Thursday to felicitate members of the Indian community for their exceptional achievements and contributions. ''Both leaders will release India@75 postage stamps to commemorate and showcase Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in New Zealand,'' an External Affairs Ministry statement said on Monday.

New Zealand has approximately 2,50,000 persons of Indian origin and NRIs, a vast majority of which have made the country their permanent home.

