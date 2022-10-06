Thai PM says mass shooting incident 'shocking'

A mass shooting on Thursday at a daycare center that killed at least 34 people, including 22 children, was a shocking incident, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha said, sending condolences to the families of the victims.

On his Facebook page, Prayuth ordered all agencies to urgently treat the wounded.

