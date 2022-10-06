India's Maiden Pharma: trying to find out about cough syrup-linked deaths in Gambia
Indian cough syrup manufacturer Maiden Pharmaceuticals is trying to find out from its buyer in Gambia details related to the deaths of children which the World Health Organization said may have been linked to its products, one of its directors said on Thursday. "We are trying to find out the situation because it cropped up only today morning," Naresh Kumar Goyal told Reuters.
"We are trying to find out the situation because it cropped up only today morning," Naresh Kumar Goyal told Reuters. "We are trying to find out with the buyer and all that what has happened exactly. We are not selling anything in India."
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday told reporters the U.N. agency was investigating 66 deaths from acute kidney injuries with India's drug regulator.
