Chhattisgarh: Man, wife, teen daughter found murdered in Jashpur

A man, his wife and their daughter were found murdered in Jashpur district in Chhattisagarh on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place in Kadamtoli village and the deceased have been identified as Arjun Tendua (43), his wife Firni Tendua (40) and daughter Sanjana (19), Jashpur Superintendent of Police D Ravishankar said.

''The kin of the deceased alerted us today. They have been killed with a sharp-edged weapon. Tendua's enmity with a few people has come to light. Some persons are being questioned,'' the SP said.

A case of murder has been registered and all efforts are being made to solve the crime, he added.

