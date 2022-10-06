Thai attacker was in court on drugs charge just before mass shooting - police
The perpetrator behind a gun and knife attack in Thailand that killed at least 34 people had attended a court hearing on a drugs charge prior to opening fire at a day-care centre, police said on Thursday.
The attacker was agitated when he arrived at the day-care facility to find his child was not there and left, then shot at bystanders and drove his vehicle at them, Paisan Luesomboon, a police spokesperson, told ThaiPBS television. He said the attacker returned drove home and killed his wife and child.
