Court tells Netherlands to bring asylum centres up to EU standard

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 06-10-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 15:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Netherlands

A Dutch court on Thursday ordered the government to bring conditions in Dutch emergency asylum centres up to European Union standards and said vulnerable refugees should no longer be housed there.

Judges ruled that every asylum seeker who reported to a government centre in the Netherlands must immediately get "an indoor sleeping space, food, water and access to hygienic sanitation facilities". The Dutch Council for Refugees had sued the Dutch state

in August when hundreds of refugees were forced to sleep outside with little or no access to drinking water, sanitary facilities or healthcare because there was no more room in government-run asylum centres.

