Massage parlour raided in Vasai, 2 arrested; 2 women, minor girl rescued

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 06-10-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 15:32 IST
Two men were arrested for alleged involvement in a sex racket after a massage parlour was raided in Nalasopara in Vasai, a police official said on Thursday.

The parlour was raided on Wednesday on a tip off and two women and a minor girl have also been rescued, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amol Mandve told reporters.

The accused have been charged under Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act provisions, the ACP added.

